Crest back on track with Oswego win

OSWEGO — The Marmaton Valley Wildcats will have their hands full Friday, when they travel to Colony for a Three Rivers League game against the red-hot Crest Lady Lancers.

Crest comes into the contest after demolishing Oswego 59-40 on Tuesday to improve their TRL record to 3-1 and 6-1 overall.

The Oswego Lady Indians found themselves on the wrong end of a blowout, which may have been the Lady Lancers just blowing off a bit of steam. After suffering their first loss of the season to TRL foe St. Paul right before Christmas, the Lady Lancers shook off a bit of ring-rust with an 11-point first quarter, then busted the game wide open the second with 26 points to take a 37-25 lead into halftime.

Seniors Aylee Beckmon and Kinley Edgerton got the Lady Lancers rolling with 4 points each in the first quarter, but they did most of their damage in the second and third before pumping the breaks a bit in the fourth quarter.

Beckmon finished the night with a team-leading 20 points, only a bucket ahead of Edgerton’s 18-point contribution. Sophomore Summer Valentine added 6 points while senior Kaelin Nilges and sophomore Gracyn Edgerton had 4 points each.

Although one game back of St. Paul for the top spot in the TRL, the Lady Lancers are not overlooking Marmaton Valley (2-6, 2-4). The Wildcats come into the contest on their first win streak in two years after defeating Southern Coffey County Tuesday and Chetopa before the Christmas break.

Following Friday’s contest against MVHS, the Lady Lancers host another TRL foe in Altoona-Midway Tuesday. Tip-off for Friday’s contest is at 6 p.m.