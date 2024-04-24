Crest baseball crushes Southeast; Lady Lancers struggle

CHEROKEE — Crest High’s baseball teams put forth a couple of scores that would make a football team blush Tuesday.

Crest erupted for 26 runs in a 26-8 romp over Southeast to start their doubleheader, and then bettered that score by a run in game 2, a 27-0 thrashing.

The tone was set in the top of the first of Game 1, when Crest broke out to a 3-0 lead on a pair of passed balls and a wild pitch.

The hitters took over from there as Crest plated seven in the third, six in the fifth and 10 in the sixth.

Crest racked up 15 hits, including two singles and a double from Ryan Golden, good for four RBIs. Rogan Weir doubled and tripled, driving in three. Brayden Goodell and Drake Weir each had a single and double. Logan Kistner singled twice, while Jensen Barker smacked a double. Henry White, Kade Nilges and Jerry Rodriguez each chipped in with a single.

Rogan Weir allowed four earned runs over 3.2 innings with seven strikeouts. Nilges took over, pitching the final 2.1 innings, allowing one hit with two strikeouts.

ROGAN WEIR’S monster hitting night continued in Game 2. He went 3-for-3 at the plate with a single, double and triple, while driving in seven runs and scoring three times.

Crest scored five in the first, 12 in the second and 10 in the third. White and Rodriguez both had a single and double at the plate. Drake Weir singled twice, Kistner added a triple, and Nilges and Goodell both had singles.

Rodriguez was dominant in his three innings on the mound. He shut out Southeast on one hit over the three innings. All nine batters he retired came via the strikeout.

Crest (15-5) travels to Kansas City Christian School on Monday.

Crest girls drop pair

CHEROKEE — Crest High’s softball team had a rough go of it Tuesday with a doubleheader at Southeast.

The Lady Lancers started on a promising note. McKenna Powell’s RBI double and a run-scoring single from Khloey Valentine put the Lady Lancers at 2-2 against Southeast.

But the hosts took control with seven runs of their own in the bottom of the second and didn’t look back in a 16-3 victory.

Crest’s troubles continued in Game 2, a 17-0 Southeast win.

Crest tacked on a run in the top of the fourth when Lily Blaufuss singled with one out and scored on Kaylee Allen’s double.

But that was good enough only to pull Crest to within 9-3. Southeast tacked on seven more runs in the bottom of the fourth to slam the door.

Kaelin Nilges had a pair of singles, while both Allen and Powell doubled to pace Crest’s offense. Brooklynn Jones, Aylee Beckmon, Blaufuss and Valentine all had singles.