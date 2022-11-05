Crest bows out in 8-man playoff action

OSBORNE — Crest High turned on the jets after halftime, nearly erasing a 20-6 deficit in the span of 3 minutes.

But the Lancer momentum ended there. Host Osborne stopped a potential scoring drive that would have given Crest the lead midway through the third quarter, before tacking on a pair of insurance touchdowns down the stretch.

The Bulldogs eliminated Crest, 34-18, in the Kansas Eight-Man-II State quarterfinals. Crest ends the year with a 7-3 record.

Stetson Setter staked Crest to an early 6-0 lead when he ran the opening kickoff back for a 68-yard touchdown.

But Osborne responded with 20 straight points to take control.

Crest narrowly missed out on a score to end the first half. Setter, on a halfback pass, tossed a 46-yard bomb to quarterback Ethan Godderz as time ran out. But Godderz could get only to the Bulldog 16 when he was tackled. Nevertheless, a penalty on Osborne gave Crest an untimed down from the Bulldog 8. Godderz’s pass found Setter in the back of the end zone, but the receiver was unable to get his feet down inbounds as he tumbled to the ground.

Undaunted, Crest stuffed Osborne on the Bulldogs’ opening drive of the second half.

Avery Blaufuss then blasted in a 27-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to 20-12.

Another defensive stop led to a long Setter punt return, setting up Crest at the Osborne 30.

Holden Barker took the next handoff 30 yards for the touchdown to pull Crest to within 20-18. But the 2-point try came up short, sustaining Osborne’s lead.

The Lancers came up dry on a golden scoring chance not much later.

Setter forced, and recovered, a Bulldog fumble at the Osborne 17. But Crest lost yardage on its next three plays, and Godderz’s fourth-down pass fell incomplete, keeping Crest in arrears.

Osborne also came up empty on its next possession, but by then the Bulldogs had found their defensive mojo once again.

Osborne scored twice in the final 6:33 to seal the win.