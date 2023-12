HUMBOLDT — Crest High was in complete control early on Tuesday, zipping out to a double-digit lead against Erie in the first round of the Humboldt Preseason Tournament.

The Lancers led 14-4 in the waning seconds of the first quarter when Erie’s Reid Duff beat the first-quarter buzzer with a 3-pointer from the left wing.

That was all it took for momentum to swing in Erie’s favor.