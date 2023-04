ARMA — The Crest High baseball team got behind their two most dominant arms and struck early at the plate in a pair of wins at Northeast Arma on Monday.

Holden Barker hit two homers and Stetson Setter mashed another and Crest earned lopsided victories of 10-0 and 10-3 at Northeast Arma Monday.

Trevor Church and Setter impressed in their respective starts on the mound