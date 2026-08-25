Crest faces preseason test at jamboree

COLONY — The Crest Lancers will have their only test of the preseason Friday, when they go on the road for the Madison Jamboree.

The Lancers will face some of the area’s best teams in Madison, Lebo and Oswego at the jamboree, giving them good preparation for their Sept. 4 season-opener against Yates Center.

“That’s who we need to see, just to see where we’re at,” said the Lancers’ new coach, Rod Stottlemire, referring to the jamboree’s lineup.

“We had an excellent week of practice last week. The Monday of the second week is always the hardest day,” Stottlemire said.

“You go through a hard week, you’re starting the week before the jamboree, and it was a hot one to boot.

“We got better today, especially on defense. We just had to keep getting better every day.”

Friday’s jamboree will also be the first public display of the Lancers’ new defensive and offensive schemes under Stottlemire, who the district hired over the summer to replace former coach Nick McAnulty.

Following their 1-8 run last year, the Lancers graduated only three seniors.

All-Three Rivers League selection running back/linebacker Jensen Barker was among those departing players, but a transfer from Humboldt may fill the void.

“He’s been great, and he’s fitting in well with the boys,” said Stottlemire of incoming Humboldt sophomore Envy Oberbeck.

“He’s showing a little bit of leadership with the sophomores, so I’m really happy with him. I feel pretty good (about the skills positions). We have some talent there. We had a tough day today, a little adversity in the heat, but it will only make us better.”

Envy Oberbeck, Crest sophomore running back, lowers his shoulder during team drills. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

For junior starting quarterback Lane Yocham, Oberbeck adds to an already deadly cast of skill position players. His power-run style complements Crest’s speed and their large front three.

“Being in practice, and them (the defense) knowing our plays, it will be pretty nice to beat up on somebody else and see someone different,” Yocham said.

“We’re more athletic, stronger and went through a little bit of adversity. We have some pretty good chemistry. Envy is just going to make us better.”

Friday’s jamboree will also be a chance to showcase Crest’s underclassmen, who will see significant time on the gridiron. Junior quarterback Lane Yocham throws Monday Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

After months of seeing them in the weight room and running drills, Yocham is eager to see what they can do against another opponent.