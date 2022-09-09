 | Sat, Sep 10, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Crest falls in shootout with Chase County

The Crest Lancers football team fought but ultimately came up short against Chase County on Thursday night, 70-54. 

By

Sports

September 9, 2022 - 4:05 PM

Since coming to Moran, Luiza Lounici has started taking photographs for the school. This is one of the photos she took at a football game between Marmaton Valley and Crest high schools. Courtesy photo

COLONY — The Crest Lancers football team fought but ultimately came up short against Chase County on Thursday night, 70-54. 

The Lancers went down big early, at one point by as much as a 22-6 deficit. But by halftime they were able to knot the score.

“Last year, in situations like that we would have packed it in,” said Crest head coach Nick McAnulty. “To see them fight like that is just awesome. Chase County is one of the best teams in Division I, a class bigger than us. So to see us step up and fight against one of those teams is just awesome. This is a playoff game in week two, so it was a great challenge for us.” 

Related
September 2, 2022
May 17, 2022
May 13, 2022
March 29, 2022
Most Popular