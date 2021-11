MORAN — Crest Middle School’s boys basketball teams picked up a pair of wins Monday at Marmaton Valley Junior High.

In A team play, Crest rolled to a 51-27 victory. Crest’s B team defeated MV, 25-12.

“We were not ready to play,” Marmaton Valley head coach Byron Marshall said of the A team contest. “Crest shot the ball great, and we played scared.”