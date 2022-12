MORAN — Crest Middle School’s girls took the early lead Monday against Marmaton Valley Junior High and held that advantage to the end Monday to win, 25-16.

Crest held an 11-2 cushion at halftime. The teams played evenly through the second half, with the Wildcats unable to make much of a dent in the Lancer lead.

Taylen Blevins scored six to pace the Wildcats, while Taylen Blevins, Andie Carr, Mahala Burris, Emma Michael and Addisyn Drake all had two.