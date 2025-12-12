Crest outlasts Cubs at Emprise Bank tourney

HUMBOLDT — It was shaping up to be an early season classic, with Crest and Humboldt High’s boys trading momentum like baseball cards Thursday.

While Crest held the advantage through much of the first three quarters, Humboldt responded each time.

Conner Newman’s bucket late in the third quarter gave the host Cubs a 41-39 lead.

But Crest had no interest in keeping the fourth quarter suspenseful.

Lane Yocham and Xander Full hit three consecutive 3-pointers to trigger a 14-0 Lancer run, putting Crest in control from there in a 68-50 win.

The victory, in the second round of Humboldt’s preseason tournament, set up the Lancers for a possible tournament championship.

Crest (2-1) wrapped up the round-robin tournament Friday against West Elk. Results were unavailable by press time.

SEVERAL LANCERS stepped up to lead the charge.

Yocham hit an early 3, while Kole Walter hit from downtown as the Lancers raced to a 19-12 lead after one.

Humboldt responded in the second period. Hayden Kelley hit a trey early in the period, and then hit a trio of free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt to pull Humboldt to within 24-20.

Thatcher Mueller scored for Humboldt before Kolton Hanson connected from deep to pull the Cubs to within 30-29 late in the half.

Humboldt opened the third quarter with a quick flurry to take the lead. Hanson and Newman scored before Luke Coronado hit a 3-pointer, and suddenly the Cubs were on top, 36-32.

But Levi Prasko and Yocham scored before Walter converted a traditional 3-point play to put the Lancers back ahead, 39-36.

Kelley’s trey evened the score once again, and Newman converted a short while later to push the Cubs back ahead.

That’s when Crest took over. White and Fuller each had six points, while Walter had five in the decisive fourth quarter, emblematic of the team’s balanced scoring approach.

Walter scored 19 to lead the way, with Yocham, 13, White, 12, and Fuller and Prask with 10 apiece.