HUMBOLDT — A 15-4 run spanning the second quarter gave Crest High just the spark it needed for victory Friday.

The Lancers pulled ahead by double digits and never looked back in a 47-35 win over Uniontown in the third and final round of the Humboldt preseason Tournament.

Ryan Golden led the Lancers with 20 points, followed by Rogan Weir’s 10. Jacob Zimmerman chipped in with eight.