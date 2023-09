COLONY — The Crest High football team used their ground game to take down Hartford at home Friday, 66-20.

In Ryan Golden’s first game back from injury this season, the Lancer had two interceptions for Crest’s defense. Golden’s interceptions came in each quarter and set up the Lancers for touchdowns on both drives.

“It’s huge to have (Ryan) Golden back. He’s versatile and can move around and play different spots,” Crest head coach Nick McAnulty said.