Crest shuts down at Anderson Co.

Crest had no answers for Chase County when they matched up on the road Friday in a 50-0 loss. The Lancers had a number of drives stall near the goal line which they were unsuccessful on.

September 11, 2023 - 4:02 PM

Since coming to Moran, Luiza Lounici has started taking photographs for the school. This is one of the photos she took at a football game between Marmaton Valley and Crest high schools. Courtesy photo

COUNCIL GROVE — The Chase County Bulldogs turned off the lights on Crest Friday night, defeating the Lancers 50-0.

Crest (1-1) couldn’t get anything going offensively, stalling out drives due to penalties and miscommunication. 

“We didn’t talk very much at all last night in terms of coverage and our containment was not good enough,” said Crest head coach Nick McAnulty. “We didn’t do our jobs and we were undisciplined. Inexperience is part of it and the pace of the game is sped up a little bit.”

