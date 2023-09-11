Crest shuts down at Anderson Co.

COUNCIL GROVE — The Chase County Bulldogs turned off the lights on Crest Friday night, defeating the Lancers 50-0.

Crest (1-1) couldn’t get anything going offensively, stalling out drives due to penalties and miscommunication.

“We didn’t talk very much at all last night in terms of coverage and our containment was not good enough,” said Crest head coach Nick McAnulty. “We didn’t do our jobs and we were undisciplined. Inexperience is part of it and the pace of the game is sped up a little bit.”