CHETOPA — A shorthanded Crest High softball squad fought gamely, but came up short in both games of a doubleheader Monday.

The Lancers saw host Chetopa win both games in the final innings, losing 9-7 and 6-5.

“We came up short in the first game after one mistake turned into a few and couldn’t bounce back,” head coach Casey Cook said. “They fought hard in Game 2 and took them to extra innings and didn’t give up. I’m proud of them.”