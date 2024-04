COLONY — Crest High didn’t let the sting of losing an eight-game winning streak linger Tuesday.

After a rally came up achingly short in a 6-5 defeat to visiting Olpe, the Lancers responded in a big way in the second game of their doubleheader, rolling to a 17-7 win.

The split puts Crest at 9-3. The Lancers were at Marmaton Valley Thursday, but those games were not complete by press time.