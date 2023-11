COLONY — After leading Crest High School’s volleyball team to one of its most successful seasons ever, Kayla Hermreck is ready to take the next step.

Hermreck, a four-time all-Three Rivers League performer, has signed a letter of intent to play next season at Butler County Community College.

“For me, it was really the coaches,” that led to her decision, Hermreck said. “It felt more like I was coming into a family than like coming into a business or a job.”