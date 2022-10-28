 | Fri, Oct 28, 2022
Crest tested late, tops Norwich

Crest held off a late comeback by Norwich on Thursday to advance to the second round of the eight-man 2A playoffs.

Sports

October 28, 2022 - 3:41 PM

Crest’s Holden Barker (23) runs with the ball against Norwich on Thursday. Barker finished his night rushing for three touchdowns Photo by Quinn Burkitt

COLONY — The Crest High School football team used a valiant first half effort to take down Norwich in their eight-man 2A opening round playoff game on Thursday, 60-40. 

The Lancers (7-2; 1-0) jumped out to a 40-point 52-12 advantage midway through the second half which quickly evaporated into a 12-point lead halfway through the fourth quarter. Norwich was able to take advantage of a pair of onside kick recoveries as well as a Crest fumble. 

Crest put the game away when Holden Barker rushed in for a 20-yard touchdown to give his home team the 20-point victory. 

