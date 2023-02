YATES CENTER — Crest High’s boys and girls both played physical games to take down Three Rivers League rival Yates Center on Friday night.

The Lancers (13-6) picked up the intensity in the second half after leading by eight points at halftime to take a big 53-34 victory over the Wildcats (5-14). Crest’s girls (9-10) outrebounded and played harder than Yates Center (3-16) under the basket in a 40-30 win.

Girls Basketball