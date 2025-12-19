 | Fri, Dec 19, 2025
Menu Search Log in

Crest tops MVJH to wrap up 2025

The Crest Middle School Lancers head into the break with a full head of steam after defeating Three Rivers League rival Marmaton Valley Thursday night.

By

Sports

December 19, 2025 - 3:38 PM

Case Drake maneuvers around a Crest Lancer in the A Team game. Photo by Halie Luken

MORAN — Crest Middle School’s TJ Beckmon scored 17 points, while two others had nine apiece as the Lancers ended the 2025 portion of their schedule with a 39-14 win over Marmaton Valley Junior High. 

Kroy Walter and Thad Beckmon each scored nine points for the Lancers, while Daniel Beckmon and Jaxon Palmer had two each.

Jaren Curl paced Marmaton Valley with six points. Daniel Allee scored four. Kaiden Woods and Oscar Boom chipped in with two apiece.

The Lancers also prevailed, 15-7, in B team play. Daniel Beckmon led the victors with nine points. Palmer added four and Lukas Taylor had two.

Tyler Borth, Kevin Martin and Lucas Sander each had two points for the Wildcats. Doug Dix added a free throw.

Marmaton Valley resumes play Jan. 12 at Jayhawk-Linn. Crest is back in action Jan. 8 at Southern Coffey County.

Related
January 12, 2022
January 11, 2021
December 8, 2020
November 14, 2012
Most Popular