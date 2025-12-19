Crest tops MVJH to wrap up 2025

MORAN — Crest Middle School’s TJ Beckmon scored 17 points, while two others had nine apiece as the Lancers ended the 2025 portion of their schedule with a 39-14 win over Marmaton Valley Junior High.

Kroy Walter and Thad Beckmon each scored nine points for the Lancers, while Daniel Beckmon and Jaxon Palmer had two each.

Jaren Curl paced Marmaton Valley with six points. Daniel Allee scored four. Kaiden Woods and Oscar Boom chipped in with two apiece.

The Lancers also prevailed, 15-7, in B team play. Daniel Beckmon led the victors with nine points. Palmer added four and Lukas Taylor had two.

Tyler Borth, Kevin Martin and Lucas Sander each had two points for the Wildcats. Doug Dix added a free throw.

Marmaton Valley resumes play Jan. 12 at Jayhawk-Linn. Crest is back in action Jan. 8 at Southern Coffey County.