COLONY — Crest High’s volleyball team, which racked up 28 wins on the court this season, has been recognized for its work in the classroom.

Crest’s volleyball team received the Kansas Volleyball Association team academic award.

Individually, senior Kayla Hermreck and sophomore Kinley Edgerton earned first-team all-academic honors. Earning academic honorable mention were senior Brooklynn Jones and sophomores Aylee Beckmon and Kaelin Nilges.