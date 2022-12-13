 | Tue, Dec 13, 2022
Crest’s Church signs to Fort Scott baseball

Crest High senior baseball pitcher Trevor Church signed his national letter of intent to play college baseball at Fort Scott. First, he hopes to bring a state championship title home to Colony.

By

Sports

December 13, 2022 - 2:32 PM

Crest’s Trevor Church, center, with his family after signing to play baseball at Fort Scott. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

COLONY — Crest High senior Trevor Church signed his national letter of intent Monday to play baseball for Fort Scott Community College. 

Church primarily mans the mound but also has experience at centerfield and first base. He’s one of the main reasons the Lancers have been so successful the past few years and reached the state championships the last two years. 

The senior finished the season with a team-best 0.74 ERA. Church also started nine games on the hill, collecting eight wins and five shutouts. 

