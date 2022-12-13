Crest’s Church signs to Fort Scott baseball

COLONY — Crest High senior Trevor Church signed his national letter of intent Monday to play baseball for Fort Scott Community College.

Church primarily mans the mound but also has experience at centerfield and first base. He’s one of the main reasons the Lancers have been so successful the past few years and reached the state championships the last two years.

The senior finished the season with a team-best 0.74 ERA. Church also started nine games on the hill, collecting eight wins and five shutouts.