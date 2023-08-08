Crest’s McAnulty a chosen leader

COLONY — Nick McAnulty believes his high school coaching days couldn’t have brought him to a better place than Crest High School.

A Uniontown native, McAnulty is heading into his fifth year as head coach of the Crest Lancers football team, a team he’s helped revive in the last half decade. The year prior to McAnulty coming to Crest, the Lancers finished the season an abysmal 0-9.

In McAnulty’s second year the Lancers went undefeated through the regular season and reached new heights of a 10-1 record.