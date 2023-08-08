 | Tue, Aug 08, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Crest’s McAnulty a chosen leader

Nick McAnulty took over the Crest High football program five years ago after the Lancers had crumbled to an 0-9 record. In McAnulty's only second year leading the program, Crest finished 10-1. That only begins to paint the picture of McAnulty's impact on the program and community.

By

Sports

August 8, 2023 - 2:59 PM

Crest’s Nick McAnulty, center in red, talks to the Lancers during a timeout. COURTESY PHOTO

COLONY — Nick McAnulty believes his high school coaching days couldn’t have brought him to a better place than Crest High School.

A Uniontown native, McAnulty is heading into his fifth year as head coach of the Crest Lancers football team, a team he’s helped revive in the last half decade. The year prior to McAnulty coming to Crest, the Lancers finished the season an abysmal 0-9. 

In McAnulty’s second year the Lancers went undefeated through the regular season and reached new heights of a 10-1 record. 

Related
October 11, 2021
October 2, 2021
September 20, 2021
November 4, 2020
Most Popular