Crooks nearly has no-hitter as Post 15 advances at state

The Iola Post 15 17U Indians advanced to the second round of the American Legion state tournament in Topeka after holding on for a 2-0 victory over Pittsburg on Thursday.

Pittsburg Post 64 hoped the third time would be the charm after dropping their first two games against the Indians during last week’s doubleheader, but Post 15 pitcher Austin Crooks had other ideas as he tallied six strikeouts for a complete-game shutout. Austin Crooks, Iola American Legion Post 15 Indians 17U pitcher, throws a strike during a game against Wellsville earlier this year. Crooks tallied eight strikeouts in Tuesday’s opener in Lebo. Photo by Jimmy Potts

Along with posting six K’s, Crooks came one swing shy of a no-hitter while holding Pittsburg to one hit over seven innings and allowing five walks. Thanks to Crooks carrying a no-hitter until the seventh inning, the Indians did not need much run support to pick up the win.

First baseman Roy Gordon put Post 15 on the scoreboard in the opening frame with an RBI grounder. Gordon added another run to the scoreboard with an RBI double in the seventh inning for a team-leading two RBIs while successful in 1 of 2 at-bats. Outfielder Broderick Peters, third baseman Thomas Allee and outfielder Ruger Boren also picked up a hit apiece.

With the win, the Indians move on to face the winner of the Paola vs. Garnett contest scheduled Thursday afternoon. If Post 15 wins Friday, they will play in the state semifinals Saturday. A victory there would put them in the 10:30 a.m. Sunday championship game.