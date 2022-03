HUMBOLDT — It’s hard to see how Humboldt High could have improved much on its opener Monday, a 10-0 romp over visiting Neodesha.

Turns out the Cub baseball team could do a bit better, winning the finale in even more dominant fashion, 11-0.

“We played really well all around,” Humboldt head coach Mike Miller said. “I was pleased with all of our pitchers. They really attacked their hitters.”