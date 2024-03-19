Cubs bats go silent in opener

FRONTENAC — Humboldt High’s baseball team ran into some tough pitching to open the 2024 season Monday.

Frontenac’s Bryant Kitchen and Abram Frankenberry limited the Cubs to four singles in a 6-0 victory on a blustery afternoon.

“We made a couple of errors, a few balls found holes that probably shouldn’t have and they took advantage of them,” Humboldt head coach Mike Miller said. “They made some nice defensive plays that really kept us from getting anything going offensively.”