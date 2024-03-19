 | Tue, Mar 19, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Cubs bats go silent in opener

Humboldt High had to contend with some tough hitters and tougher pitchers Monday in a 6-0 loss at Frontenac. The Cubs are back in action Monday at home against Neodesha.

Sports

March 19, 2024 - 2:00 PM

Humboldt High's Logan Page pitches in a preseason scrimmage. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

FRONTENAC — Humboldt High’s baseball team ran into some tough pitching to open the 2024 season Monday.

Frontenac’s Bryant Kitchen and Abram Frankenberry limited the Cubs to four singles in a 6-0 victory on a blustery afternoon.

“We made a couple of errors, a few balls found holes that probably shouldn’t have and they took advantage of them,” Humboldt head coach Mike Miller said. “They made some nice defensive plays that really kept us from getting anything going offensively.”

Related
March 19, 2024
March 18, 2024
May 29, 2012
May 23, 2012
Most Popular