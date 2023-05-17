 | Wed, May 17, 2023
Cubs blow out Hillsboro

It was an easy task for the Humboldt High baseball team when they took down Peabody Burns in three innings Tuesday afternoon. The Cubs scored five runs in each of the first two innings and six runs in the third.

Humboldt's Brody Gunderman leads off first. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

BURLINGTON — The Humboldt High baseball team needed only three innings to demolish Peabody Burns in the opening round Class 3A regional playoff game in Burlington Tuesday.

The Cubs (19-1) scored five runs in each of the first two innings and six in the third in a 16-0 blowout against the Trojans.

Trey Sommer started on the mound working 1.2 innings of shutout ball before Logan Page tossed the final 1.1 frames. Cubs Jacob Harrington and Mason Sterling each knocked in a team-high three runs to lead at the plate. 

