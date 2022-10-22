Cubs celebrate seniors with style

HUMBOLDT — Trey Sommer looked a bit more chagrined than anything Friday.

With the game already well in hand, and Humboldt High nearing another touchdown, Sommer had barrelled past a West Franklin tackler to secure a first down midway through the fourth quarter.

Sommer’s intention to allow himself to be tackled short of the goal line — in order to allow another teammate a chance to score — was short-circuited when a second West Franklin tackler challenged the burly HHS senior.