Cubs cross country season comes to an end
The Humboldt Cubs and Lady Cubs competed at the 2A sub-state meet in Wabaunsee Saturday. Unfortunately, time wasn’t on their side.
WABAUNSEE — Humboldt harriers had a tough go of it at Saturday’s sub-state meet.
Sophomore Aspen Wimsett had the fastest time among area female competitors, coming in eighth place.
Wimsett ran the 5K course in 24 minutes, 13 seconds. Senior Jo Ellison ran a 28:06 for 47th place, sophomore Alexa Ellis finished with a personal record of 28:19, senior Kinley Hart finished 60th in 32:06 and junior Raegan Marple finished in 62nd place in 33:01.
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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