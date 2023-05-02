Cubs compete at Neodesha

NEODESHA — The Humboldt High track team competed at the Neodesha Invitational last Thursday.

The Humboldt girls earned fourth place out of 10 teams while the Humboldt boys took fifth place as a team. Top individual performers included Peyton Wallace taking first place in the 800-meter and 1600-meter runs and Laney Hull taking first place in the 100-meter hurdles.

“We always seem to have good times at this meet,” Humboldt head coach Eric Carlson said. “Our kids went out and competed. We have been stressing to them, they may not always win or even place, but we want them to be competitors in whatever event they do.”