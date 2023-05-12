Cubs compete at Tri-Valley league meet

FREDONIA — Humboldt High’s track and field team matched up at the Tri-Valley League meet in Fredonia Thursday.

Various Cubs earned top spots including Peyton Wallace taking first place in the boys 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter runs and Maddox Johnson took second place in the boys discus.

Humboldt’s girls placed third as a team, scoring 92 points, while the Cub boys took fourth with 69 points. Caney Valley won the boys team trophy with 150 points; Eureka was tops on the girls side with 145.