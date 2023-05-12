 | Fri, May 12, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Cubs compete at Tri-Valley league meet

Humboldt High track and field athletes earned top placements at the Tri-Valley League meet in Fredonia Thursday.

By

Sports

May 12, 2023 - 2:06 PM

Humboldt High’s Maddox Johnson takes fourth in the discus at Iola's Marv Smith Invitational this season. Johnson also qualified for the state track meet with his second-place finish at regionals. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

FREDONIA — Humboldt High’s track and field team matched up at the Tri-Valley League meet in Fredonia Thursday. 

Various Cubs earned top spots including Peyton Wallace taking first place in the boys 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter runs and Maddox Johnson took second place in the boys discus. 

Humboldt’s girls placed third as a team, scoring 92 points, while the Cub boys took fourth with 69 points. Caney Valley won the boys team trophy with 150 points; Eureka was tops on the girls side with 145.

Related
October 15, 2021
February 14, 2020
May 8, 2019
May 13, 2018
Most Popular