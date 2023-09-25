 | Mon, Sep 25, 2023
Cubs’ defense paves way to win over Council Grove 

Humboldt's defense stepped up and made three interceptions while only allowing Council Grove to score a lone touchdown in a 14-7 victory at home Friday. The Cubs' touchdowns came on a Mason Sterling touchdown run and an Asher Hart pick-six.

By

Sports

September 25, 2023 - 4:00 PM

Humboldt High’s Asher Hart (25) tackles Council Grove’s Dillon Ellenson Friday. Photo by Mike Myer

HUMBOLDT — On a night when points were at a premium, Humboldt High’s defense rose to the challenge repeatedly Friday.

The Cubs, hosting Council Grove to open the district portion of its Class 2A season, intercepted Council Grove quarterback Ace Monihen three times, including a pair of key second-half turnovers to seal a 14-7 victory.

The win keeps Humboldt perfect on the season at 4-0, and 1-0 in Class 2A, District 2 play. A team’s district record determines postseason playoff matchups.

