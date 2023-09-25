Cubs’ defense paves way to win over Council Grove 

HUMBOLDT — On a night when points were at a premium, Humboldt High’s defense rose to the challenge repeatedly Friday.

The Cubs, hosting Council Grove to open the district portion of its Class 2A season, intercepted Council Grove quarterback Ace Monihen three times, including a pair of key second-half turnovers to seal a 14-7 victory.

The win keeps Humboldt perfect on the season at 4-0, and 1-0 in Class 2A, District 2 play. A team’s district record determines postseason playoff matchups.