HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s Colden Cook has been a key piece as to why his Cubs have a dominant 15-4 record with only two games left in the season.

Cook, a sophomore, has suited up for Humboldt’s varsity team the past two years. It’s fun to think about what he could bring to the Cubs his junior and senior years.

Cook said he believes his game is a help to Humboldt’s older players Trey Sommer and Sam Hull.