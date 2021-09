GREENBUSH — Humboldt High’s McKenna Jones has run two cross country races in her high school career — and set a new school record in both.

Jones took 11th overall at the Girard Invitational Meet Thursday, finishing the 5-kilometer course in 23 minutes, 19 seconds. She earned a medal for her work, as did teammate Anna Heisler, who finished 25th at 25:08.

They were two of eight medalists on the day for Humboldt, including several middle-schoolers.