Cubs hold on to end regular season with a win
The Humboldt Cubs held on for a victory over Jayhawk-Linn Friday, which may have earned them the opportunity to host Central Heights this Friday for the 2A playoff opener.
HUMBOLDT — A crucial defensive stand, and one of the gutsiest calls a coach can make paid off in spades for Humboldt High Friday night as Humboldt defeated Jayhawk-Linn, 30-28.
The victory, coming in Humboldt’s regular season finale, ensured the Cubs (5-3) a home game to start the Class 2A playoffs this Friday, against Central Heights. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
But before looking ahead, Friday’s game wrapped a season’s worth of drama down the stretch.
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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