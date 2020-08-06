Cubs keep pressure on Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Yu Darvish pitched seven sharp innings and the Chicago Cubs beat the skidding Kansas City Royals 6-1 on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory.
Javier Báez drove in two runs for the Cubs (10-2), who handed Kansas City its sixth consecutive defeat. Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo each had two hits and scored twice.
Darvish (2-1) was in midseason form for the second straight outing. He gave up five hits, struck out four and walked one.
