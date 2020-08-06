Menu Search Log in

Cubs keep pressure on Royals

The Chicago Cubs extended Kansas City's losing streak Wednesday behind the pitching of You Darvis, 6-1. The defeat was Kansas City's sixth in a row.

By

Sports

August 6, 2020 - 9:18 AM

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Yu Darvish throws in the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday. The Cubs won, 6-1. Photo by Ed Zurga / Getty Images / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Yu Darvish pitched seven sharp innings and the Chicago Cubs beat the skidding Kansas City Royals 6-1 on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory.

Javier Báez drove in two runs for the Cubs (10-2), who handed Kansas City its sixth consecutive defeat. Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo each had two hits and scored twice.

Darvish (2-1) was in midseason form for the second straight outing. He gave up five hits, struck out four and walked one.

Related
August 5, 2020
August 4, 2020
July 29, 2020
July 28, 2020
Trending