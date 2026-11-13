Cubs, Lady Cubs medal at Cherryvale

More than 10 Humboldt Cubs and Lady Cubs ended their season atop the medal podium Thursday.
Izaac Cruse works to score near-fall points Tuesday. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register
by Jimmy Potts
Published: November 13, 2026
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More than 10 Humboldt Cubs and Lady Cubs ended their season atop the medal podium Thursday.

CHERRYVALE — Multiple Humboldt Cubs and Lady Cubs did not leave empty handed while competing at Thursday’s Cherryvale Middle School Wrestling Tournament.

Eleven Cubs and Lady Cubs medaled while several others placed in the top three in their final tournament of the season.

In girls action, Taylin Yelm, 110 lbs., Sutton Wimsett, 90 lbs., Riverli Allen, 108 lbs., Quinn Miller, 123 lbs. and Kenady Lucke, 116 lbs., won gold. 

Jimmy Potts

Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.

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