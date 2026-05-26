Cubs, Lady Cubs punch tickets to state

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High School will be well represented at this weekend’s KSHSAA Track and Field Championship after five athletes qualified at Friday’s regional at the Humboldt Sports Complex.

Senior Laney Hull, sophomore Willow LaCrone, senior Jean Yumba, junior Emmitt Carson and sophomore Ty Shaughnessy qualified for state.

Shaughnessy was the only area regional titlist after winning the javelin throw just one day removed from tallying 13 strikeouts in the regional championship Thursday. He punched his ticket to state with a 161-foot, 3-inch throw.

Hull qualified in two events. She had a 4’ 10” leap in the high jump for fifth place and qualified in the 300 hurdles in 49.85 seconds for second place.

Yumba qualified in the shot put with a 37’ 1.5” throw.

LaCrone qualified in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.61 seconds.

Carson qualified in pole vault after clearing the bar at 11’ 6”.

Yates Center also has a state qualifier in sophomore Marcus Cummings with a fourth-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles in 48.83 seconds. Jean Yumba, Humboldt junior, throws while taking third in shot put at Friday’s regional meet.

Complete results:

Girls High Jump Finals: fifth, Laney Hull, HHS, 4-10.

Boys High Jump Finals: sixth, Thatcher Mueller, HHS, 5-6.

Boys Pole Vault Finals: fifth, Emmitt Carson, HHS, 11-6; seventh, Broc Ivy, HHS, 9-6.

Girls Triple Jump Finals: 13th, Willow LaCrone, HHS, 27-10.

Boys Triple Jump Finals: sixth, T. Mueller, HHS, 40-4.50; tenth, Breckin Guenther, HHS, 37-0.80.

Girls Discus Throw Finals: seventh, Whitley Shaffer, YCHS, 102-2; 15th, Jean Yumba, HHS, 87-4.

Boys Discus Throw Finals: fourth, Carson Peters, HHS, 126-10.