 | Tue, Apr 18, 2023
Cubs, Lancers compete at Invitational 

Humboldt and Crest High's track teams took home medals at the West Franklin Invitational at the end of last week.

April 18, 2023 - 2:09 PM

Crest’s Ethan Godderz competed in the long jump in Iola. REGISTER/QUINN BURKITT

POMONA — The Humboldt and Crest High track and field team competed at the West Franklin Invitational Friday. 

A number of Cubs and Lancers finished with top placements in various events. That included Crest’s Gunner Ellington winning first in the boys 1600-meter run, and Ethan Godderz taking second in the triple and long jumps. Humboldt’s Peyton Wallace was second in the boys 800-meter run with a finish of 2:17.24. 

In the boys 100-meter dash, Crest’s Brenton Edgerton took home second with a time of 11.57 seconds. Humboldt’s Trey Sommer took fourth at 11.83 seconds. Crest’s Gentry McGhee was 11th with a time of 12.07 seconds. 

