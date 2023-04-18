Cubs, Lancers compete at Invitational 

POMONA — The Humboldt and Crest High track and field team competed at the West Franklin Invitational Friday.

A number of Cubs and Lancers finished with top placements in various events. That included Crest’s Gunner Ellington winning first in the boys 1600-meter run, and Ethan Godderz taking second in the triple and long jumps. Humboldt’s Peyton Wallace was second in the boys 800-meter run with a finish of 2:17.24.

In the boys 100-meter dash, Crest’s Brenton Edgerton took home second with a time of 11.57 seconds. Humboldt’s Trey Sommer took fourth at 11.83 seconds. Crest’s Gentry McGhee was 11th with a time of 12.07 seconds.