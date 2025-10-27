Cubs limp into postseason after 28-6 loss to Vikings

HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt Cubs head on the road for the opening round of the playoffs Thursday for a game against the 7-1 Sabetha Bluejays.

The Cubs come into the contest reeling from having their two-game win streak snapped Friday in a 32-6 loss to Central Heights.

After a strong performance while relieving injured starter Mason Sterling last Friday, junior quarterback Gavin Gunderman experienced a sophomore slump as he completed 4 of 14 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Central Heights Vikings countered with a 26-point fourth quarter.

Junior running back Broc Ivy scored Humboldt’s only touchdown of the evening on a 65-yard reception. He surpassed all other Cubs in all-purpose yards with 64 yards rushing on 12 carries. He also caught a 14-yard pass from Gunderman. Sophomore receiver Kolton Hanson also caught a pair of passes for 32 yards.

Freshman linebacker Envy Oberbeck had a team-leading seven solo tackles, followed by sophomore linebacker Owen Sicka and sophomore defensive lineman Kameren McClenning with six each.

With the loss, the Cubs end the regular season 3-5 overall and 2-2 for fifth in the Tri-Valley League.

The Sabetha Bluejays, meanwhile, come into Thursday’s contest on a two-game win streak following victories over Oskaloosa (2-6) 42-0 and most recently St. Mary’s (3-5) 28-6.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m.