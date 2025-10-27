 | Thu, Oct 30, 2025
Menu Search Log in

Cubs limp into postseason after 28-6 loss to Vikings

Despite a setback last Friday, the Humboldt Cubs qualified for the postseason and head on the road Thursday to face the Sabetha Bluejays.

By

Sports

October 27, 2025 - 4:29 PM

Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt Cubs head on the road for the opening round of the playoffs Thursday for a game against the 7-1 Sabetha Bluejays. 

The Cubs come into the contest reeling from having their two-game win streak snapped Friday in a 32-6 loss to Central Heights. 

After a strong performance while relieving injured starter Mason Sterling last Friday, junior quarterback Gavin Gunderman experienced a sophomore slump as he completed 4 of 14 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Central Heights Vikings countered with a 26-point fourth quarter. 

Junior running back Broc Ivy scored Humboldt’s only touchdown of the evening on a 65-yard reception. He surpassed all other Cubs in all-purpose yards with 64 yards rushing on 12 carries. He also caught a 14-yard pass from Gunderman. Sophomore receiver Kolton Hanson also caught a pair of passes for 32 yards.

Freshman linebacker Envy Oberbeck had a team-leading seven solo tackles, followed by sophomore linebacker Owen Sicka and sophomore defensive lineman Kameren McClenning with six each.

With the loss, the Cubs end the regular season 3-5 overall and 2-2 for fifth in the Tri-Valley League. 

The Sabetha Bluejays, meanwhile, come into Thursday’s contest on a two-game win streak following victories over Oskaloosa (2-6) 42-0 and most recently St. Mary’s (3-5) 28-6.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

Related
October 29, 2025
October 20, 2025
September 10, 2024
October 17, 2023
Most Popular