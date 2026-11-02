Cubs mount double-digit rally for 28-27 playoff win
The Humboldt Cubs advanced after a wild ending to Friday’s playoff opener against the Central Heights Vikings.
HUMBOLDT — With their season teetering on the brink, Humboldt High dug down and pulled out some playoff magic Friday.
A stunning rally from 11 points down propelled the Cubs to the second round of the Class 2A playoffs, capped by quarterback Ty Shaughnessy’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Zane Sanchez with 6 seconds left to give Humboldt a 28-27 victory over Central Heights.
The win moves Humboldt to the regional round, where the Cubs will face an entirely different monster in undefeated Silver Lake, ranked second in the state and the top-seeded team on the east side of the playoff bracket.
Richard Luken
Richard has been a part of the Register family since 1994. Richard covers general news and, on occasion, sports. A native of Moran, Richard came to the paper while still a student at Allen Community College. With mentors former publisher Emerson Lynn Jr. and former veteran reporter Bob Johnson at the ready, Richard learned how to be a star reporter. Over the span of his 28 years his news beats have included school board meetings for Districts 257 and 258, as well as Allen Community College trustee meetings. He’s also routinely covered city council meetings for Iola, Humboldt, LaHarpe and Moran. He’s covered floods, wrecks, true crime — everything from heart-warming to heart-breaking stories. For his work, Richard has consistently won top awards in statewide competitions year after year. Outside the office, he enjoys sports, reading and keeping up with the kids and grandkids.
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