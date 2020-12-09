Menu Search Log in

Cubs open tourney with OT win

Humboldt High's boys struggled at times, but made enough plays in overtime to defeat Uniontown Tuesday. The Lady Cubs weren't as fortunate in dropping their second straight.

December 9, 2020 - 10:20 AM

HUMBOLDT — A few things went wrong for Humboldt High’s boys Tuesday evening.

The Cubs struggled with ball control, turning the ball over 37 times against Uniontown.

Then, Humboldt saw a nine-point lead evaporate in the fourth quarter. Tyler Harvey’s buzzer-beater knotted the score at 52-52 at the end of regulation.

