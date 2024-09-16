Cubs roll past Cherryvale

HUMBOLDT — It took Humboldt High two snaps to score its first touchdown Friday.

Buoyed by a 50-yard pass play from Blake Ellis to Mason Sterling to start the show, the Cubs cashed in one play later when Ellis rambled in from 8 yards out.

It was a sign of things to come.

Humboldt averaged a mind-boggling 13 yards per snap against visiting Cherryvale, racked up 338 yards on the ground, and scored pretty much at will through the first half on the way to a 52-14 romp.

The opening was so decisive that both teams agreed to a running clock through the entire second half.

Ellis rushed for 132 yards and four touchdowns on 10 carries, while Mathes carried nine times for 122 yards and a score. Sterling, meanwhile, had three carries for 73 yards and a touchdown, and completed his only pass of the day, a 19-yard scoring strike to Jacob Harrington.

Mathes also had nine tackles, including four for losses, to lead the Cub defense.

After playing their first two games in the friendly confines of the Humboldt Sports Complex, the Cubs (2-0) will travel to Erie Friday, the first of three consecutive road games.

Cherryvale 0-0-7-7—14

Humboldt 28-16-0-8—52

First quarter

Humboldt — Ellis 8 yd run (Ellis run)

Humboldt — Ellis 61 yd run (pass filed)

Humboldt — Sterling 21 yd run (Ellis run)

Humboldt — Ellis 5 yd run (pass failed)