HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High started on fire and never looked back Thursday.

The Cubs erupted for 11 first-inning runs and held Fredonia without a baserunner in a 16-0 victory.

Then, somehow, Humboldt did even better in the second game of its doubleheader.

The Cubs scored 15 to start the nightcap, and again held Fredonia off the bases over three innings in a 19-0 win.

The sweep gives Humboldt a six-game winning streak with a home doubleheader against Eureka set for Tuesday.