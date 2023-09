Humboldt’s Middle School Cubs hosted Galesburg Thursday and prevailed for the win.

The Cubs (2-0) came out of the gates strong scoring three touchdowns in the first quarter. Ty Shaughnessy went for a 43-yard touchdown run before Truman Gryzbowski ran for a 31-yard touchdown run and an 11-yard scamper.

Humboldt’s defense held Galesburg scoreless.