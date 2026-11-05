Cummings, Reidinger and Schmidt named All-TRL
Area volleyball players were well represented in this year’s selections to the All-Three Rivers League Volleyball Team
Three Rivers League volleyball coaches named a trio of local players to the All-TRL Volleyball Team following the conclusion of last weekend’s state tournaments.
Yates Center senior outside hitter Cayten Cummings once again received a spot on the All-TRL team as a first-team selection.
She was the Wildcats’ leading scorer with 244 kills and 78 aces. Her skills on defense were also a factor in her selection. She was first in digs with 200 and second to senior middle hitter Jaylynn Birk in blocks with 14 to Birk’s 29.
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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