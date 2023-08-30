 | Wed, Aug 30, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Damar Hamlin makes Bills 53-man roster a year after incident

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has made the 53-player cut. The moment marks the biggest milestone in Hamlin's bid to resume his football career after a near-death experience during a game at Cincinnati in January.

By

Sports

August 30, 2023 - 2:38 PM

Detail view of the video board honoring Damar Hamlin (3) of the Buffalo Bills prior to the game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images/TNS)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made the cut.

Some eight months after a near-death experience during a game at Cincinnati, Hamlin’s fearless bid to resume his football career approached completion on Tuesday when he made the team after the Bills pared their roster to 53 players.

Though general manager Brandon Beane has stressed changes could still be made to the roster before the Bills open their season at the New York Jets on Sept. 11, what’s undeniable is the courage Hamlin has shown in reaching this milestone of his comeback by reclaiming a backup role behind starters Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer.

Related
August 1, 2023
April 18, 2023
January 4, 2023
January 3, 2023
Most Popular