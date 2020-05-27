Menu Search Log in

Dates to remember for PGA followers

The PGA tour is about ready to resume competitions, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are dates for upcoming events, including the majors.

May 27, 2020 - 10:04 AM

Tiger Woods, left, and Phil Mickelson share a laugh during a practice round for the 2018 Masters. Photo by Curtis Compton / Atlanta Journal-Constitution / TNS

The two blockbuster exhibition matches the last two weeks have shown that televised golf at a high level can be safely played — with four competitors.

Now, the PGA Tour has 17 days to continue preparations for two tournaments that will signal a return to full-field golf, in which every shot counts.

The First Coast will play a big part in that re-start.

