Dates to remember for PGA followers

The two blockbuster exhibition matches the last two weeks have shown that televised golf at a high level can be safely played — with four competitors.
Now, the PGA Tour has 17 days to continue preparations for two tournaments that will signal a return to full-field golf, in which every shot counts.
The First Coast will play a big part in that re-start.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives