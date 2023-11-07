Defending champ LSU falls in opener

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Seven months after cutting down the nets, top-ranked LSU showed Monday night there is plenty of work to do if the Tigers are to repeat as national champions.

No. 20 Colorado drove that point home with a convincing and stunning 92-78 victory in the Hall of Fame Series.

“You live with just a tough night offensively,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. “What I don’t live with is (lack of) guts and fight and physical play. You’ve got that dog in you, and I thought we didn’t have that tonight.”