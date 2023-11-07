 | Tue, Nov 07, 2023
Defending champ LSU falls in opener

Top-ranked LSU, and defending women's national champion, dropped a 92-78 decision to No. 20 Colorado Monday in Las Vegas. It marks the first time the women's champ lost its subsequent season-opener in 28 years.

November 7, 2023 - 1:50 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Seven months after cutting down the nets, top-ranked LSU showed Monday night there is plenty of work to do if the Tigers are to repeat as national champions.

No. 20 Colorado drove that point home with a convincing and stunning 92-78 victory in the Hall of Fame Series.

“You live with just a tough night offensively,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. “What I don’t live with is (lack of) guts and fight and physical play. You’ve got that dog in you, and I thought we didn’t have that tonight.”

