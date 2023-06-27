 | Tue, Jun 27, 2023
Defending Tour De France champ Vingegaard, Pogacar meet in rivalry

Tadej Pogacar has won the Tour de France twice. He was so strong at the start of the season that he was compared to the great Eddy Merckx before an injury stopped his seemingly unstoppable rise. Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard arrives in top form. Their duel highlights the 110th race starting this weekend from the Spanish city of Bilbao.

June 27, 2023 - 2:45 PM

One rider, two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar, was so strong at the start of the season that he was compared to the great Eddy Merckx before an injury stopped his seemingly unstoppable rise.

The other, defending champion Jonas Vingegaard, dethroned Pogacar last year and arrives in top form to defend his title next month.

The two have already gone head-to-head twice at the Tour, and are building one of the greatest rivalries in the storied history of cycling’s most famous race.

