 | Thu, Jan 04, 2024
Defense seals win for Lady Lancers

A pair of key defensive stops in the final minute helped Crest High's girls preserve a 30-28 win over Jayhawk-Linn Tuesday. Crest travels to Altoona-Midway Friday.

Sports

January 4, 2024 - 2:11 PM

Cursten Allen positions herself for a potential rebound in a game earlier this season. On Tuesday, Allen hit a pair of critical 3-pointers in Crest's 30-28 win over Jayhawk-Linn. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

MOUND CITY — On a night in which Crest High’s Lady Lancers struggled mightily to score down the stretch, a pair of key defensive stops helped seal a 30-28 win over Jayhawk-Linn.

Crest was held to a single field goal over the final 9½ minutes of the game, but the Lady Lancers fended off a pair of Jayhawk challenges in the waning seconds.

The first came courtesy of Kaelin Nilges, who stole the ball in the Jayhawk frontcourt, and Crest nursing a 29-28 lead with 41 seconds remaining. Aylee Beckmon went 1-2 from the line on Crest’s subsequent possession to make it 30-28.

