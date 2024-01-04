Defense seals win for Lady Lancers

MOUND CITY — On a night in which Crest High’s Lady Lancers struggled mightily to score down the stretch, a pair of key defensive stops helped seal a 30-28 win over Jayhawk-Linn.

Crest was held to a single field goal over the final 9½ minutes of the game, but the Lady Lancers fended off a pair of Jayhawk challenges in the waning seconds.

The first came courtesy of Kaelin Nilges, who stole the ball in the Jayhawk frontcourt, and Crest nursing a 29-28 lead with 41 seconds remaining. Aylee Beckmon went 1-2 from the line on Crest’s subsequent possession to make it 30-28.